BCCI Turns Down Yuvraj Singh's Request to Come Out of Retirement; Father Yograj Has to Say This

The BCCI has turned down former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's request to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket. The Punjab Cricket Assocaition had requested the star player to play for the state and help groom a few youngsters. Yuvraj's father Yograj also has a say on this issue.

The latter feels that the BCCI should give ample time to retired players, to make a comeback. Saying that the youngsters have a lot to learn from the senior players, he added that Yuvraj is still mentoring players and still practices regularly. "Meanwhile, besides playing, giving back to the boys and Indian cricket is very important. If he can produce four-five players for the country in the coming years, it would be great. I will be very, very happy. He continues to practice even today," Yograj told Asianet Newsable.

Asked if Yuvraj enjoys mentoring Punjab boys, Yograj said, "I think it's all about how you feel. I believe it is very important to give back. If you are doing so, I think that is the greatest thing you are doing rather than playing cricket."

Earlier it was revealed that Yuvraj was set to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket. In fact he was named in Punjab's 30-strong list of probables for next month's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. Yuvraj, the star of India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign, had announced his retirement last June but he decided to resume playing for his home state after being approached by Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali. The 39-year-old left-handed batsman, who has played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India, has been training at the PCA stadium in Mohali and also posted a video of his preparations on social media.