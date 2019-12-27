Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

17/2 (7.4)

England trail by 267 runs, MIN. 78.4 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

44/2 (18.0)

New Zealand trail by 423 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 21, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 27 December, 2019

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

66/6 (12.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers

Toss won by Chattogram Challengers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

90/3 (11.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is giving a false and misleading impression about Pakistan players being ignored for the T20 games between the Asia XI and World XI, being organised by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to celebrate the birth centenary of 'Bongobondhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh.

IANS |December 27, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
The two matches, which are said to be given an official status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), are scheduled for March 16 and 20 in Dhaka under the umbrella of BCB and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

According to a report in the Dawn, the PCB has said the matter was discussed at an ACC meeting where the Pakistan board had informed their Bangladesh counterpart that they were willing to allow its players as long as the dates were altered to avoid a clash with the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020.

"The T20Is between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled from March 16-20, while the HBL PSL 2020 is likely to end on March 22. Since dates of both the series couldn't be changed, we offered our regrets to the BCB, both verbally and in writing, which they understood and accepted," a PCB spokesperson said.

"It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers," he added.

On Thursday, BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George told IANS that such a scenario where both India and Pakistan players play in the Asia XI wouldn't arise because the message is that there will be no Pakistan players invited.

"What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. Sourav Ganguly will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI," he said.

PCB chief Ehsan Mani had earlier taken a dig at the Indian government saying that the current security situation in India is worse than in Pakistan and teams should ideally be happy to play in Pakistan.

"We have proved Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan," Mani said after Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka for a two-Test series which the Azhar Ali-led side won 1-0.

1st test india vs bangladeshbcciPakistan Cricket Boardpcb

