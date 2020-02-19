BCCI Unhappy With ICC's Plans to Add Two New Global Tournaments

The International Cricket Council's decision to hold two new world events in the 2023-2031 cycle has not gone down well with Board of Control for Cricket in India.
The ICC had sent a communication to its member boards seeking expression of interest to bid for global tournaments in the 2023-31 period, effectively hinting that the schedule has been approved.
However, the BCCI is not in the same page, as it feels the new cycle would affect bilateral cricket. Cricket Australia and ECB too have reservations similar to BCCI's.
The ICC had proposed two new tournaments - a 10-nation T20 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028 and two six-nation ODI tournament(Champions Cup) to replace the Champions Trophy, in 2025 and 2029 - at the board meeting last October.
CEO Rahul Johri had objected to the proposal, questioning the need for an ICC tournament every year. Now, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal echoed the thoughts, questioning ICC's decision to send out a communication before the plan is finalised.
"What happens if none of the important boards express interest to host these tournaments? Where will the events be staged?” Dhumal was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
"The move has never been approved. If it was approved, why are they calling for expression of interest? These are two contradictory statements. They are seeking an approval now.
"I don’t know why they are rushing into things when they know the ICC Board would be re-constituted after elections. Until there are proper deliberations, what is the point of sending this kind of communication?
"This is no way to run an organisation. It’s an organisation where you should have consensus of members. When there are reservations expressed by important member boards, seeking consent in this form is not the right approach."
The BCCI, CA and ECB all have their own leagues - IPL, BBL and The Hundred - to safeguard. The boards reportedly feel the new schedule could hamper their leagues, and also cited player workload given the already cramped calendar.
The ICC meeting in Dubai next month could see further decisions and clarifications on the new schedule.
BCCI Unhappy With ICC's Plans to Add Two New Global Tournaments
