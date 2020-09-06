BCCI Unlikely to Hold Domestic Competitions This Year Due to Covid-19: Report
The BCCI is looking down at the possibility of not having any domestic competitions in India this year. While the IPL 2020 has been shifted out of India, the same cannot be done with the domestic matches, and the cases in the country are still on the rise. According to a report in the Times of India, the entire domestic calendar could be suspended.
BCCI Unlikely to Hold Domestic Competitions This Year Due to Covid-19: Report
The BCCI is looking down at the possibility of not having any domestic competitions in India this year. While the IPL 2020 has been shifted out of India, the same cannot be done with the domestic matches, and the cases in the country are still on the rise. According to a report in the Times of India, the entire domestic calendar could be suspended.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings