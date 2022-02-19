BCCI Unlikely to Take Action Against Rajvardhan Hangargekar Despite Age-Fudging Allegation

Despite allegations of age-fudging, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to take any step against India Under 19 World winning star Rajvardhan Hangrekar. On Friday, Marathi newspaper Saamana had published a report where the all-rounder accused of fudging age by the Sports Ministry of the Maharashtra state government.

According to Sportstar, the BCCI is unwilling to take any action because the cricketer because he had passed that age-verification protocol based on bone test conducted on him at the time of his initiation into the age-group inter-state system. A BCCI insider confirmed the publication that when he first represented Maharashtra in Under-16 in 2016-17, the TW3 test confirmed that Hangargekar’s age was at par with the documents.

According to Saamana newspaper, Om Prakash Bakoria, the Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services of Maharashtra State, wrote a letter to BCCI along with proof of hi claim.

“The conduct of the Mr Rajvardhan Hangargekar is against the sports integrity and ethics. It deprives fair play and results into damages to the reputation of the nation. Therefore, you are requested to take strict action in accordance with the law,” wrote Om Prakash Bakoria in that letter

According to Bakoria, Hangergekar’s actual age is 21. Hangrekar, a student of Terna Public School, during readmission in class VIII, his birth date was changed from January 10, 2001, to November 10 2002. This made him eligible for the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup, where he played six matches and picked up five wickets.

“If the Head Master requires any corrections in birth date, it is necessary to take prior permission of Education officer of concerned district. However, no such permission has been taken for making changes in the birth date of Mr. Rajvardhan Hangargekar," Bakoria further wrote in that letter.

Last weekend, the all-rounder was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.5 crore.

