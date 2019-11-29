Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BCCI Using India Matches to Test 'Camera Spotting' of No Balls

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working overtime to ensure that on-field umpires have the help of technology when it comes to calling front foot no-balls in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

November 29, 2019
While the operation was started during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata, it will continue in the upcoming West Indies series.

The board is testing the technology of getting run out cameras to pick no-balls so that umpires do not miss the landing of the bowler's foot - an area which came under heavy criticism in the last edition of the Indian Premier League.

Not just in the IPL, it has also been a world-wide issue with the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane also coming under the scanner as 21 no-balls were missed in the first two sessions of the second day.

Speaking to IANS, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George said that it is all about innovation and that the new regime will keep no stone unturned to ensure that new technology is embraced.

"Yes, it is a work in progress. IPL has always stood for innovation. Our endeavor is to make sure that every season of the IPL sees new technology come in and helps in progress of the game. More importantly, why should a player suffer if technology can help erase the issue?,” he said.

Asked if the data collected through the Windies series will then be taken up for discussion by the board officials and the IPL GC members, he said: "Along with my colleagues, we want to take a second look at the whole process after the data is collected and then move forward with the idea."

The cameras used for checking run outs by the third umpire are the ones that are being used for the process and it is clicking 300 frames per second. This frame then can be zoomed into as per the wish of the operator.

The idea was first floated in the Governing Council meeting of the IPL earlier this month and a GC member had said: "If all goes well, during the next IPL, you could see another umpire apart from the regular umpires just to observe no-balls. The concept sounds weird, but this was among the issues discussed in the IPL GC meeting.

"We want to use the technology. We are having another umpire for only observing no-balls. There will be an umpire, who will be focused on no-balls only. And he will not be third or fourth umpire," he added.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting also made his displeasure known after the mess in the Brisbane game and called for third umpires to take calls on no-balls.

