- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
BCCI Wants ECB to Rejig Test Series Schedule to Make Space for Remainder of IPL 2021
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked the England and Wales Cricket Board the possibility of starting the five-Test series earlier than planned
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 20, 2021, 10:47 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has asked the England and Wales Cricket Board the possibility of starting the five-Test series earlier than planned to make space for the remainder of the now suspended Indian Premier League. The Times reported that India want to move the final Test, scheduled for September 10-14 in Manchester, so that they can have a longer window for the IPL.
India Doing What Australia Couldn’t Do at their Peak: Inzamam-ul-Haq on Bench Strength
As things stand, the five-Test series is set to start on August 4 and end on September 14. If ECB agree to BCCI’s request, the only possible window could be between July 20 (when Pakistan’s tour of England ends) and August 4 (when India’s Tests start). The Test series would then end on September 6, which would give BCCI three weeks to finish the remaining 31 matches of IPL 2021.
Rahul Dravid’s Coaching Career, and How His Processes Led to India’s Bench Strength
However, the first edition of The Hundred is set to start on July 22. ECB have planned for the key Test players to play the first week of the Hundred to give the tournament a boost. If the India Test series is rescheduled, that would not be possible.
The New Indian Express, meanwhile, reported that the BCCI has asked the ECB to cut down the final Test if they cannot start the series early. The BCCI has said it would compensate by playing more matches in 2022, when the team tours for a white ball series.
India arrive in England on June 2, and will play New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 18 to 22 in Southampton. After that, they do not have any international games in England till August, which gives them a six week window.
ECB will take into consideration logistical challenges before taking a decision, given ticket sales for the matches have already started.
There is no clarity on where the rescheduled IPL, if it happens, will take place. While the UAE hosted the IPL in 2020, the United Kingdom could be BCCI’s top choice for the rescheduled tournament this year. The English counties have expressed interest in hosting the tournament.
The IPL was suspended because of rising COVID-19 cases within the bio bubbles. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly then said that the rest of the tournament cannot happen in India.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs MI, IPL, 202120 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs SRH, IPL, 202121 May Friday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 202121 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
PBKS vs RR, IPL, 202122 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
MI vs DC, IPL, 202123 May Sunday 15:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule