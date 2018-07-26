BCCI Wants India-Pakistan Game Rescheduled, Slams “Mindless” Asia Cup Fixture

Loading...
“The scheduling is mindless,” a senior BCCI official told CricketNext. “There appears to be zero application of mind. How can you accept a scenario where India plays a game today and tomorrow it will face its arch-rival Pakistan who will have a two-day period of rest?
“This is unacceptable and has to be revisited. Maybe for the organisers it is just a money-spinning game but for us it is important that there be equity in scheduling,” he said.
Pakistan play a match against a qualifier on September 16 and then get a two-day break to prepare for the high-voltage clash against India. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants while the remaining spot will be contested between UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Group A consists of India, Pakistan and the qualifier while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play the tournament-opener in Dubai on September 15. The title clash will be played on September 28. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 and two teams will then play the final on 28 September in Dubai.
Asia Cup Schedule:
Group Stage
15 September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)
16 September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)
17 September - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
18 September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai)
19 September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
20 September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
Super Four
21 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)
21 September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
23 September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)
23 September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
25 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)
26 September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
Final - 28 September (Dubai).
First Published: July 26, 2018, 10:32 AM IST