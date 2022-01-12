BCCI Will Aim to Conduct IPL 2022 in India: Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has stated that the cricket board will make every effort to ensure that the next edition of IPL takes place in India. The prospect of hosting the IPL 2022 overseas is being explored, but the BCCI is aiming to host the event in India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although no official dates have been set, IPL 2022 is expected to begin in early April, with the auction possibly taking place in early February. When asked what the strategy is if Covid-19 cases continue to increase around the tournament, Shukla said that the decision is dependent on the situation they face in the coming months. He, however, noted that a contingency plan would be in place if the pandemic situation, infact, worsens.

Shukla told news agency ANI on Tuesday, “We will try to ensure that the Indian Premier League happens and in India. But we will see into this matter again in March, that how is Covid situation then."

In 2020, the cricket league was fully shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Additionally, the 2021 edition of IPL started behind closed doors in India but was forced to be postponed midway owing to a surge in the number of cases within the bio-bubbles during the catastrophic second wave that engulfed the country. It was eventually continued and finished in the UAE later in September. Due to the surge in cases again in the last month, the BCCI has postponed all scheduled domestic events, including the Ranji Trophy this year.

According to the Times of India, the BCCI is considering staging the entire IPL in Maharashtra as a backup plan. Potential locations include the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, near Pune. Restricting the whole league to three venues in Mumbai and one in Pune will assist the BCCI in eliminating air travel during the league, which was listed as one of the key causes of instances in the bio-bubble last year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here