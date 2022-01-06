BCCI Will do Everything to Restart Domestic Season: Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has given his assurance that the cricket board is working on a revised plan for the domestic season which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. BCCI on Tuesday postponed several domestic tournaments including Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season.

The BCCI president wrote a letter to affiliated units where he mentioned that the board took the big decision due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country and reassured that they are committed to holding the tournaments and will restart the domestic season when things get better.

“As you are aware, we had to put on hold the currently ongoing domestic season due to the worsening Covid 19 situation. The Covid cases are rapidly increasing and there were multiple positive cases in many teams. It posed an imminent threat to the health and safety of players, officials and all others related to the running of the tournaments," said Ganguly in the letter as pe quoted by India Today.

“The BCCI would like to reassure that it will do everything to restart the domestic season once the Covid situation is under control. We are committed to holding the remaining tournaments for this season. The Board will shortly come back to you with a revised plan," the former India captain further said.

The Ranji Trophy and Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

Covid-19 cases are rising unabated across India as Omicron spreads rapidly, fuelling speculations of an emerging third wave of infections. Several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Goa are witnessing a whopping surge in the number of cases. In a bid to contain the spread, the state governments are rushing to announce night curfews, restrictions and stricter covid mandates.

