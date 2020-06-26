Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

2ND INN

Cossonay CC

104/3 (10.0)

Cossonay CC
v/s
Winterthur CC
Winterthur CC*

39/2 (4.0)

Winterthur CC need 66 runs in 36 balls at 11 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

BCCI Wishes All-rounder Shivam Dube on His 27th Birthday

Ace India all-rounder Shivam Dube has been one of the emerging players for the team, who have done well in the opportunities they have got so far. He has already shown with both, bat and ball, what he is capable of, in the limited overs formats. On Friday, Dube turned 27 and the BCCI wished him on social media.

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
BCCI Wishes All-rounder Shivam Dube on His 27th Birthday

Ace India all-rounder Shivam Dube has been one of the emerging players for the team, who have done well in the opportunities they have got so far. He has already shown with both, bat and ball, what he is capable of, in the limited overs formats. On Friday, Dube turned 27 and the BCCI wished him on social media.

BCCI wrote, "Here's wishing our very own @IamShivamDube, a very happy birthday! ."

His IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore also took out time to wish him. "Here’s wishing our all-round @IamShivamDube a very Happy Birthday! Have a great day Champ! Drop a to wish Shivam on his special day!"

So far Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for Team India. In the shortest format of the game, he has bagged five wickets and has scored 105 runs, where he scored a fifty as well.

The all-rounder first burst on to the scene with his scintillating performances in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. He was the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in 2018 season where he bagged 23 wickets in eight matches he played.

He also became a household name, when in a Mumbai Premier League match, he slammed Pravin Tambe for five consecutive sixes.

bcciOff The FieldRCBShivam Dube

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more