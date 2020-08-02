Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

BCCI, World's Richest Cricket Board, Yet to Clear Dues of 10 Months for Contracted Players: Report

The BCCI is widely known as the world's richest cricket board, but to utter surprise of many, it has not cleared cricketers' dues for close to 10 months now, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Cricketnext Staff |August 2, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
ALSO READ | Women's Cricket Should Have Come Under BCCI Five Years Earlier: Mithali Raj

The report further stated that the 27 contracted players are yet to get their quarterly installment since October last year. Also the players have not yet received the match fees for the two Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is played since December 2019.

The contracted players get their payment on the basis of grading -- A+ that includes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Other grades are A, B, and C that get 5 cr, 3 cr, and 1 cr, respectively. Whereas the match fees for Test, ODI and T20 stands at Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

As per the last balance sheet of BCCI made public, the board has a bank balance of Rs 5,526 crore, as of March 2018, with Rs 2,992 crore in fixed deposits. Also the BCCI signed a five-year broadcasting deal with Star TV worth Rs 6,138.1 crore.

The report suggests that eight contracted players have confirmed that the payments have not yet been credited. What might have also delayed the process is that the BCCI does not have a Chief Financial Officer since December.

“These crucial administrative positions haven’t been filled after the contract of the previous functionaries weren’t extended,” said sources.

As per the Sunday Express, a senior India cricketer said the board generally asks players to raise invoices, which too hasn't been done.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Ready to Apologise for Inappropriate Comments After Sacking by BCCI, Writes Mail Explaining Position

“But this time, we haven’t heard from them since the new list of contracted cricketers was announced. The BCCI used to pay the contract money in four installments but now we don’t know when the payment will come. Last month, we were asked to raise the invoice for the New Zealand tour in February. The money hasn’t been credited yet,” said the cricketer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Apart from that the domestic players seem to be suffering too. Many players from Jharkhand, Mumbai, Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Pondicherry, Baroda, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh haven't received the full payment.

