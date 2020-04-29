Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

BCCI Yet to Take Call on Contract Extension of Ombudsman DK Jain

Justice Jain was appointed as Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer in February, 2019 and now it is up to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to offer him an extension.

PTI |April 29, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
BCCI Yet to Take Call on Contract Extension of Ombudsman DK Jain

BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain is yet to hear from the top brass on his contract extension after his one-year term ended in February.

Justice Jain was appointed as Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer in February, 2019 and now it is up to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to offer him an extension.

"It was some time back that the CEO (Rahul Johri) had verbally asked me if I would be interested in an extension and I had said yes. But after that I haven't yet heard from them. Obviously, now the situation is different due to the lockdown," Justice (retired) Jain told PTI on Wednesday.

"Let BCCI come up with a formal (written) offer and I will definitely consider it," Jain added.

Asked if he has received any new set of complaints, he replied: "I wouldn't be knowing because BCCI sends me the list. Right now, the office is closed because of the lockdown. I don't think there are any new cases of Conflict of Interest."

Jain said there are five cases that are pending with him.

"If I remember correctly, there are are either four or five cases pending. One of them is Conflict of Interest case of Mayank Parikh," said Jain.

Parikh is a former liaison officer of the Indian cricket team.

One of the complaints against Parikh was that he ran six clubs in Mumbai.

Jain's tenure started with the "Koffee with Karan" controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

He had subsequently heard numerous cases of Conflicts of Interest cases, notable being that of former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Back in February during an Apex Council meeting, appointment of separate Ombudsman and Ethics Officer was on the agenda but there hasn't been much progress on that front.

bccidk jainsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more