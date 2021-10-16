BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match, October 16, 09:30 pm IST

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons: In the 57th and 58th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Black Caps will square off against the Cyprus Moufflons. Both the fixtures will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on October 16, Saturday at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST,respectively.

Both the teams are aware of the playing conditions and the strengths and weaknesses of each other. This will be the third time that Black Caps will face Cyprus Moufflons in the ECS Cyprus. The last two games between the two sides saw Moufflons emerging victorious by five and 57 runs, respectively.

Overall,Moufflons have performed better than Black Caps. They are topping the points table after winning as many as 11 out of 13 league matches. Blacks Caps, on the other hand, are placed a rung below with eight victories and five losses to their name.

Ahead of the match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons; here is everything you need to know:

BCP vs CYM Telecast

The Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons game will not be telecasted in India

BCP vs CYM Live Streaming

The match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BCP vs CYM Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Black Caps playing against Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 16, Saturday.

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Minhas Khan

Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah

Suggested Playing XI for BCP vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ashish Bam

Batters: Atta Ullah, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali

All-rounders: Waqas Akhtar, Gagandeep Singh, Minhas Khan

Bowlers: Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq, Murtaza Yamin, Pal Singh

BCP vs CYM Probable XIs:

Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Manish, Ashish Bam, Atta Ullah, Nithesh Sharma, Gagandeep Singh, Pal Singh, Madhukar Madasu, Umar Farooq, Muteeb Noman, Qasim Anwar

Cyprus Moufflons: Nalin Pathirana, Waqar Ali, Murtaza Yamin, Minhas Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Ghulam Murtaza, Arslan Ashraf, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Gurdeep Sharma

