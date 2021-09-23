BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match, September 23, 09:30 pm IST

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons: In the 15th and 16th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Black Caps will go head-to-head against the Cyprus Moufflons. Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host the encounter between the two sides at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST respectively.

Black Caps have performed fairly in the T10 Championship so far. The team has won three out of their four league matches. Black Caps are currently second in the points table and are deemed as one of the favorites to win the T10 Cup. The team started their campaign with a loss against Nicosia Tigers by five wickets. However, the team has bounced back strongly since then as they have won all three next three matches.

Cyprus Moufflons, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with two victories and two losses. Moufflons won their first two matches against Amdos CC by four and ten runs respectively. However, the franchise lost its plot in the last two matches as they registered a defeat at the hands of the Sri Lankan Lions. The team will now hope to return back to the winning ways on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons; here is everything you need to know:

BCP vs CYM Telecast

The Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons game will not be telecasted in India

BCP vs CYM Live Streaming

The match between Black Caps and Cyprus Moufflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BCP vs CYM Match Details

The 15th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Black Caps playing against Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on September 23, Thursday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on September 24 at 12 AM IST.

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Waqas Akhtar

Vice-Captain- Gagandeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BCP vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ashish Bam

Batters: Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Atta Ullah

All-rounders: Waqas Akhtar, Minhas Khan, Gagandeep Singh

Bowlers: Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq, Pal Singh, Murtaza Yamin

BCP vs CYM Probable XIs:

Black Caps: Ashish Bam, Muteeb Noman, Qasim Anwar, Atta Ullah, Nithesh Sharma, Gagandeep Singh, Pal Singh, Madhukar Madasu, Waqas Akhtar, Manish, Umar Farooq

Cyprus Moufflons: Muhammad Hussain, Gurdeep Sharma, Murtaza Yamin, Minhas Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Ghulam Murtaza, Arslan Ashraf, Gursewak Singh, Nalin Pathirana, Waqar Ali, Mehran Khan

