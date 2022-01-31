BD-19 vs PK-19 Dream11 Team Prediction For ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Match, January 31, 6:30 PM IST

BD-19 vs PK-19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh Under 19 and Pakistan Under 19: Bangladesh Under 19 will take on their Pakistan counterparts in the second semi-final of the U19 World Cup Super League Playoff at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Monday, January 31. Notably, both Asian sides were knocked out of the tournament after losing their respective quarter-finals.

Bangladesh faced a heavy defeat against their neighbour India Under 19 in the second quarter-final. Put to bat first, Bangladesh were bundled out for only 111. They managed to pick up five wickets but failed to defend their modest total. On the other hand, Pakistan lost to Australia in their last eight fixture. Pakistan restricted Australia to 276/7 but were bowled out for 157 in the 36th over.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Under 19 and Pakistan Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

BD-19 vs PK-19 Telecast

BD-19 vs PK-19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

BD-19 vs PK-19 Live Streaming

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BD-19 vs PK-19 Match Details

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 contest will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Monday, January 31. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.

BD-19 vs PK-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Shehzad

Vice-Captain: Qasim Akram

Suggested Playing XI for BD-19 vs PK-19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Abdul Faseeh, Irfan Khan, Iftakher Hossain Ifti

Allrounders: Qasim Akram, Muhammad Shehzad, SM Meherob, Ashiqur Zaman

Bowlers: Ripon Mondol, Awais Ali, Ahmed Khan

BD-19 vs PK-19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh Under 19: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (WK), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (C), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol

Pakistan Under 19: Muhammad Shehzad, Abbas Ali, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Irfan Khan, Qasim Akram (C), Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

