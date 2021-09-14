BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 3rd Youth One-Day Match, September 14, 8:30 AM IST

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Youth One-Day match between Bangladesh Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19: Bangladesh Under-19 are scheduled to square off against Afghanistan Under-19 in the third One Day match of the five-match series. The match will be played on September 14, Tuesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 8:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh Under 19 are dominating the five-match series by 2-0 so far. The hosts won the first One Day match by 16 runs followed by another victory in the second game by three wickets. Afghanistan have been let down by their batting unit as in the two matches they have scored 138 and 101 runs respectively in 50 overs.

Playing the third 50-over match, Afghanistan will be hoping to make amends and change their fortunes. This will be the last chance for the visitors to make a comeback in the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be looking to continuing their winning momentum to take an unassailable lead.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Telecast

Bangladesh Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19’s 3rd Youth one-day match will not be broadcast in India.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bangladesh Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19 match on FanCode.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Match Details

The third Youth One Day match between Bangladesh Under-19 and Afghanistan Under-19 will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on September 14, Tuesday at 08:30 AM IST.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Meherob Hasan

Vice-captain: Suliman Safi

Suggested Playing XI for BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ishaq Zazai, Tahjibul Islam

Batsmen: Suliman Safi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Meherob Hasan

All-rounders: Shahid Hassan, Bilal Sami, Ariful Islam

Bowlers: Izharulhaq Naveeda, Ijaz Ahmad, Ripn Mondol

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh Under-19: Naimur Rahman, Ripn Mondol, Shamsul Epon, Mofijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, MD Ashiqur Zaman, Golam Kibria, Meherob Hasan, Tahjibul Islam, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam

Afghanistan Under-19: Suliman Arabzai, Suliman Safi, Yama Arab, Bilal Sami, Muhammadullah Najib, Ijaz Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nangeyalia Kharote, Shahid Hassan

