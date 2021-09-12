BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Bangladesh Under 19 vs Afghanistan Under 19 2021, September 12, 8:30 AM IST

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Bangladesh Under 19 and Afghanistan Under 19 Afghanistan Under 19s tour of Bangladesh: Bangladesh Under 19 and Afghanistan Under 19 will play each other on Sunday, September 12, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in a match that will begin at 8:30 am IST. Bangladesh won the opening tie in the five-match ODI series by 16 runs.

In the first match, Bangladesh made 154 runs in 38.3 overs. Skipper SM Meherob was the highest scorer with 49 runs from 57 balls. His impressive innings included three boundaries and two sixes. Afghanistan managed to put up just 138 on board. Their highest run scorer for Afghanistan was opening batsman Suliman Safi who made 48 from 92 deliveries.

All details you need to know about Bangladesh Under 19 and Afghanistan Under 19 match:

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Telecast

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Afghanistan Under 19 match will not be televised in India.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed at the FanCode app and website

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, September 12 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Bangladesh Under 19 Cricket. The game will start at 8:30 am IST.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 captain, vice-captain

Captain: A Mollah

Vice-captain: I Zazai

Suggested Playing XI for BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Keeper: M Rahman, I Zazai

Batsmen: S Safi, M Hasan, I Ahmad, P N Nabil

All-rounders: A Mollah, Nangeyalai K

Bowlers: B Sayeedi, A Noor, R Mondol

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh Under 19: A Mollah, M Hasan, M I Robin, I Hossain, Md P N Nabil, M K Hasan, A A Mamun, M Rahman, R Mondol, M Tareq, N R Noyon

Afghanistan Under 19: Ishaq Zazai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalai K, M.Naveed Zadran, Izharulhaq Naweed, Shahid Hassan, Sabawoon Banoori, Faisal Khan, Suliman Safi, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Bilal Sayeedi

