BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 match, December 07, 8:30 AM IST

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 match between Bangladesh Under 19 and India B Under-19: The final of the Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 will be hosted between Bangladesh Under 19 and India B Under-19 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 08:30 am IST on December 07, Tuesday. Bangladesh Under-19 were phenomenal during the league stage of the 50-over series.

The team featured in a total of four league matches. Bangladesh won three games while their one match was washed out due to rain. In addition, the team outclassed India B in their last game by a massive margin of 113 runs. The Rakibul Hasan-led side will be hoping to deliver another scintillating performance on Tuesday to lift the trophy.

India B Under-19, on the other hand, reached the final after winning just one game against India A side. India B’s two games were canceled due to rain while they ended up winning and losing one each. The team needs to put in some extra effort in the final to defeat dominant Bangladesh Under 19.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Under 19 and India B Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Telecast

Bangladesh Under 19 vs India B Under-19 game will not be telecast in India

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Live Streaming

The encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Match Details

The BD-U19 vs IND B U19 match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 08:30 am IST on December 07, Tuesday.

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Uday Pratap Saharan

Vice-captain: Meherob Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Fahim

Batters: Prantik Nawrose, Mofijul Islam Robin, Meherob Hasan, Uday Pratap Saharan, Aneeshwar Gautam

All-rounders: Ariful Islam, Kaushal Tambe

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Vicky Ostwal

BD-U19 vs IND B U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh Under 19: Naimur Rohman Noyon, Rakibul Hasan (c), Mofijul Islam Robin, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose, Aich Mollah, Meherob Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam

India B Under-19: Aneeshwar Gautam (c), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), R Vimal Khumar, Md Faiz, Ansh Gosai, Uday Pratap Saharan, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Shashank Mehrotra, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Aayush Singh Thakur

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here