BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match, December 25, 11:00 AM IST

BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between Bangladesh U19 and Kuwait U19: In the opening Group B contest of the U19 Asia Cup 2021/22, we have Bangladesh U19 squaring off against Kuwait U19. The match will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 11:00 AM IST on December 25, Saturday.

Bangladesh U19 will be playing their second match of the tournament on Friday. Bangladesh are one of the favorites to win the tournament. The team won the U-19 World Championship but lost to India by five runs in the final of the previous edition of the U19 Asia Cup. The team will be well prepared as they have played a lot of matches in the recent past against India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Kuwait, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table. They were hammered by Sri Lanka U19 in their first match by a massive 274 runs. Kuwait were folded at a mere score of 49 when they were chasing a mammoth total of 323 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh U19 and Kuwait U19; here is everything you need to know:

BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Telecast

Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19 game will not be televised in India.

BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Bangladesh U19 and Kuwait U19 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Match Details

Bangladesh U19 will face Kuwait U19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 11:00 AM IST on December 25, Saturday.

BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Sadiq

Vice-Captain:Prantik Nawrose

Suggested Playing XI for BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Prantik Nawrose, Aich Mollah, Abdul Sadiq, Mofijul Islam Robin, Ethan Cheran

All-rounders: Meherob Hasan, Mirza Ahmed

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Henry Thomas, Naimur Rohman

BD-U19 vs KUW-U19 Probable XIs:

Bangladesh U19: Mohammad Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, Mofijul Islam Robin, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose, Aich Mollah, Ashiqur Zaman, Meherob Hasan, Naimur Rohman, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan

Kuwait U19: Meet Bhavsar, Abdul Sadiq, Ethan Cheran, Muhammad Ali, Jude Saldhana, Henry Thomas, Mohammad Bastaki, Muhammad Farooq, Talha Hassan, Mirza Ahmed, Mohamad Raashiq

