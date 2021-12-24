BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Match 4, December 24, 11:00 AM IST

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 match between Bangladesh U19 and Nepal U19: Defending World Cup champions Bangladesh U19 will lock horns with Nepal U19 in the second match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 on Friday. The hosts have prepared well having played plenty of matches in recent times against India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan U19 teams. They have got exciting talent at their disposal and are one of the strong contenders to win this competition.

Nepal U19, on the other hand, had to see their journey end in the group stages itself in the previous edition. The team is still trying to get their footing right and they need to be positive from the start. Dev Khanal will lead the side and Sher Malla will be his deputy.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh U19 and Nepal U19; here is everything you need to know:

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Telecast

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 game will not be televised in India.

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Live Streaming

The match between Bangladesh U19 and Nepal U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Match Details

Bangladesh U19 will face Nepal U19 at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 24, Friday.

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prantik Nawrose

Vice-captain: Mofijul Islam Robin

Suggested Playing XI for BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Arjun Saud

Batters: Prantik Nawrose, Aich Mollah, Dev Khanal, Mofijul Islam Robin

Allrounders: Bibek Kumar Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Meherob Hasan

Bowlers: Rakibul Hasan, Sher Malla, Naimur Rohman

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19: Mofijul Islam Robin, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose, Aich Mollah, Mohammad Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, Ashiqur Zaman, Meherob Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Naimur Rohman, Rakibul Hasan (C)

Nepal U19: Dev Khanal (C), Arjun Saud (WK), Bivek Rana Magar, Santhosh Karki, Arjun Kumal, Dipesh Kandel, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Sher Malla, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari

