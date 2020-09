BD vs BOD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BD vs BOD Dream11 Best Picks / BD vs BODDream11 Captain / BD vs BOD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

BD vs BOD Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In yet another fixture, Boost Defenders will be head-to-head against Band-e-Amir on Monday, September 14. The upcoming BD vs BOD scheduled fixture in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League is scheduled to begin at 2.30pm IST. The Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul. In the Shpageeza T20 League points table, Dragons finished third in the group stages. They missed the qualifier due Net Run Rate. The Defenders, on the other hand, are at the 4th position in the league table, but are in qualifiers on the basis of Net Run Rate. Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD will be a knock-out game, the loser will say goodbye to the tournament. A total of six teams are a part of the Shpageeza T20 League 2020. These teams are Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons.

Shpageeza T20 League Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Live Streaming

All the Shpageeza T20 League matches are being live streamed on RTA social media platforms.

BD vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Live Score / Scorecard

Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir: Match Details

September 14 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 team for Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir captain: M Ahmad

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir vice-captain: H Zazai

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir wicket keeper: Munir Ahmad

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir batsman: A Afghan, U Ghani, H Zazai, Imran Janat

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir all-rounders: G Naib, K Janat, S Ashraf

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir bowlers: A Hamza, Waqar Salamkhel, Farhad Momand

BD vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders playing 11 against Band-e-Amir: Imran Janat, Karim Janat, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Amir Hamza, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad.

BD vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Band-e-Amir playing 11 against Boost Defenders: Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Tariq Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkhel, Hamid Hassan, Farhad Momand.

