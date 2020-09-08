Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

BD vs BOD Dream11 Predictions, Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Boost Defenders will be up against Band-e-Amir on Tuesday, September 8, in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League. The Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir fixture will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul. This is the second match that both the teams will be playing in the Shpageeza T20 League.

Trending Desk |September 8, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
TST vs TU Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tallinn Stallions vs Tallinn United – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

Boost Defenders will be up against Band-e-Amir on Tuesday, September 8, in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Shpageeza T20 League. The Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir fixture will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul. This is the second match that both the teams will be playing in the Shpageeza T20 League.

In their previous fixture, Boost Defenders defeated Kabul Eagles by 57 runs while Band-e-Amir lost to Mis Ainak Knights by one run. A total of six teams are a part of the Shpageeza T20 League. These include, Mis Ainak Knights, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons.

Shpageeza T20 League Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Live Streaming

The Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir match will be live streamed on RTA social media platforms.

BD vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir: Match Details

September 8 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 team for Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir captain: M Ahmad

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir vice-captain: H Zazai

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir wicket keeper: M Ahmad

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir batsman: R Shah, A Afghan, U Ghani, H Zazai

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir all-rounders: G Naib, K Janat, S Ashraf

Shpageeza T20 League BD vs BOD Dream11 prediction, Boost Defenders vs Band-e-Amir bowlers: A Hamza, S Shirzad, H Hassan

BD vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Boost Defenders playing 11 against Band-e-Amir: I Janat, K Janat, Ihsanullah, R Shah, M Ahmad, G Naib, S Ghaari, A Hamza, T Khan, M Saleem, S Shirzad

BD vs BOD Shpageeza T20 League, Band-e-Amir playing 11 against Boost Defenders: U Ghani, H Zazai, A Afghan, I Zadran, S Ashraf, T Stanikzai, N Jamal, W Salamkheil, H Hassan, M Sardar, M Ibrahim

Summary: BD vs BOD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BD vs BOD Dream11 Best Picks / BD vs BOD Dream11 Captain / BD vs BOD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

BD vs BOD dream11BD vs BOD dream11 predictionBD vs BOD dream11 teamBD vs BOD dream11 top picksBD vs BOD live scoreFantasy TipsShpageeza T20 LeagueShpageeza T20 League Live ScoreShpageeza T20 League Live Streaming

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more