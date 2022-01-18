BD-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match, January 19, 7:00 AM IST

BD-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and Kenya Women: Bangladesh Women have a face-off with Kenya Women in the third match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 7:00 AM IST on January 19, Wednesday.

Bangladesh Women were brilliant in their first match of the competition against Malaysia Women. Bangladesh restricted the opposition to a low score of 49 runs to score a big victory by eight wickets. The win will provide a lot of momentum and confidence to the Women in Red and Green for the rest of the tournament.

Kenya Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the competition on Wednesday. The team hasn’t played a lot of cricket lately. Thus, the players can be a little rusty and can take some to get settled on the field.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women and Kenya Women; here is everything you need to know:

BD-W vs KEN-W Telecast

BD-W vs KEN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

BD-W vs KEN-W Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Women vs Kenya Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BD-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The Bangladesh Women vs Kenya Women contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 7:00 AM IST on January 19, Wednesday.

BD-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Margaret Ngoche

Vice-Captain- Rumana Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Venasa Ooko

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Sarah Wetoto, Flavia Odhiambo

BD-W vs KEN-W Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Shobana Mostary, Nahida Akter

Kenya Women: Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma, Venasa Ooko, Veronica Abuga, Esther Wachira, Daisy Njoroge, Flavia Odhiambo, Lavendah Idambo, Sylvia Kinyua, Queentor Abel, Margaret Ngoche

