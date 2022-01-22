BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match 8, January 23, 7:00 AM IST

BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 match 8 between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women:Bangladesh Women will be up against Scotland Women in the eighth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Qualifier 2022 on Sunday, January 23. The two teams will play against each other at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and the game begins at 7:00 AM IST.

Bangladesh Women have been in terrific form as they won both their qualifier matches of the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 campaign comprehensively. They first registered a massive eight-wicket win over Malaysia Women, followed by 80-run triumph over Kenya. Back-to-back victories will provide a lot of momentum and confidence to the Women in Red and Green for the rest of the tournament. On the other hand, Scotland Women have been looking in good form, after opening their campaign by a massive 109-run loss against Sri Lanka Women. Kathryn Bryce and Co bounced back with consecutive victories over Malaysia (by 31 runs) followed by a close-fought eight-overs per side contest over Kenya by 16 runs via DLS method.

The two teams are coming off a win in their previous fixtures and will look to carry the winning momentum forward in this game and fans here can check BD-W vs SC-W Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

BD-W vs SC-W Telecast

BD-W vs SC-W match will not be telecasted in India.

BD-W vs SC-W Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BD-W vs SC-W Match Details

The Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women contest will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 7:00 AM IST on January 20, Thursday.

BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kathryn Bryce

Vice-Captain: Salma Khatun

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Kathryn Bryce, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood

BD-W vs SC-W Probable Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (WK), Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (C), Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter, Suraiya Azmin

Scotland Women: Sarah Bryce (WK), Abbi Aitken Drummond, Kathryn Bryce (C), Katie McGill, Ailsa Lister, Charis Scott, Rachel Slater, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey

