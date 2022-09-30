BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 match, October 1, 8:30 AM IST

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women: The 2022 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will commence with the curtain-raiser between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women. Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium will host the high-profile game on Saturday. Bangladesh Women will walk into the match as favorites.

They are the defending champions as they won the Asia Cup 2018 by defeating India in the final. The team will also take a lot of confidence from their brilliant performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Bangladesh ended up at the top of Group B with three wins from as many games. They lifted the trophy by hammering Ireland Women by seven runs in the final.

Thailand Women are a little inexperienced as they are taking baby steps in international cricket. The team also did well in the T20 Qualifiers. They finished second in the Group A points table. However, their campaign came to an end after losing to Bangladesh Women by 11 runs in the second semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women, here is everything you need to know:

BD-W vs TL-W Telecast

The match between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

BD-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

BD-W vs TL-W Match Details

BD-W vs TL-W match will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 8:30 AM IST on October 01, Saturday.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Chanida Sutthiruang

Vice-Captain – Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niger Sultana, Shamima Sultana, Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Natthakan Chatham, Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Chanida Sutthiruang

Bowlers: Shohely Akhter, Nahida Akter, Nattaya Boochatham



BD-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (c), Shamima Sultana (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shohely Akhter, Murshida Khatun

Thailand Women: Naruemol Chaiwai, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chatham, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang

