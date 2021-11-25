BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 match, November 25, 1:00 PM IST

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 match between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women: In the upcoming Group B match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, Bangladesh Women will be squaring off against Thailand Women at the Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

Bangladesh Women can be easily considered as the best team of Group B in the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021. The team has taken an early lead in the competition by winning both their first two games. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan Women by three wickets in their first match followed by a victory over USA Women by a massive 269 runs.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, started off on a brilliant note as they got better off Zimbabwe Women in their first match by eight runs. However, the team failed to continue its domination as Pakistan Women outplayed them in their next match by 52 runs. With one victory and one loss, Thailand Women are third in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

BD-W vs TL-W Telecast

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women game will not be telecasted in India.

BD-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BD-W vs TL-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club, Harare at 1:00 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Vice-Captain: Sharmin Akhter

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Naruemol Chaiwai, Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang

Bowlers: Ritu Moni, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong

BD-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Nattakan Chantam, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Thipatcha Putthawong, Rosenan Kanoh

