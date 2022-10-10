BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Asia Cup Match, October 11, 8:30 am IST

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates Women: Defending champions Bangladesh Women will be desperately seeking a victory against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to end their two-match losing streak. The match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

For United Arab Emirates, their Asia Cup campaign has proved to be a disappointing one so far. United Arab Emirates, with just two points from five matches, currently claim sixth spot on the points table. In their last match, the Chaya Mughal-led side had to suffer a humiliating 71-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

Bangladesh come into the fixture after suffering two back-to-back defeats. In their last encounter, the Nigar Sultana-led side had to concede a three-run defeat (D/L method) against Sri Lanka. With four points from five matches, Bangladesh Women currently find themselves at the fifth spot in the Asia Cup standings.

Ahead of the Women’s Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates Women; here is everything you need to know:

BD-W vs UAE-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Asia Cup match.

BD-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Asia Cup match between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BD-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The BD-W vs UAE-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday, October 11 at 8:30 am IST.

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rumana Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Salma Khatun

Suggested Playing XI for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Theertha Satish

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Esha Oza

Bowlers: Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Sanjida Akter Meghla

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Rumana Ahmed, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shohely Akhter, Sanjida Akter Meghla

United Arab Emirates Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper), Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (captain), Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here