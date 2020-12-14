- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
BDH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips
Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal previously faced each other in the Bangladesh T-20 tournament on December 12. In the match, Fortune Barishal were on the winning side as they scored two more runs than Beximco Dhaka. The two teams have been in bad shape since the beginning of the league. Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal have both played eight matches each. BDH, till now, have 4 wins and 8 points to their credit, while FBA have three wins and six points with them.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal previously faced each other in the Bangladesh T-20 tournament on December 12. In the match, Fortune Barishal were on the winning side as they scored two more runs than Beximco Dhaka. The two teams have been in bad shape since the beginning of the league. Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal have both played eight matches each. BDH, till now, have 4 wins and 8 points to their credit, while FBA have three wins and six points with them.
Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal outing is scheduled for Monday, December 14 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The match will commence from 12 PM IST.
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal: Live Streaming
In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal: Live Score
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal: Match Details
December 14 –12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal captain: Tamim Iqbal
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal vice-captain: Muktar Ali
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal batsmen: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal all-rounders: Muktar Ali, Robiul Islam
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sumon Khan
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka Probable playing XI against Fortune Barishal: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam
BDH vs FBA Bangladesh T-20, Fortune Barishal Probable playing XI against Beximco Dhaka: Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon (C and W), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Suhrawadi Shuvo
Summary: BDH vs FBA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BDH vs FBA Dream11 Best Picks / BDH vs FBA Dream11 Captain / BDH vs FBA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking