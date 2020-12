BDH vs GGC Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BDH vs GGC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BDH vs GGC Dream11 Best Picks / BDH vs GGC Dream11 Captain / BDH vs GGC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After beating Fortune Barishal in the Eliminator round, Beximco Dhaka will go up against Gazi Group Chattogram in the second Qualifier for a place in the final of the Bangladesh T20 series 2020. GGC, who lost to Gemcon Khulna in the first Qualifier, will have another shot at making it to the final. GGC had topped the league stage, losing just one match out of eight, but on Monday they were outplayed by an inspired GKH as they lost by a huge margin of 47 runs. They would try to bounce back from the loss. Given the high stakes involved, both teams would try to bring their best. The match will be played at 4 pm IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

December 15 – 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

BDH vs GGC Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gazi Group Chattogram

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-captain: Soumya Sarkar

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Muktar Ali, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shafiqul Islam

Beximco Dhaka probable playing 11: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam

Gazi Group Chattogram probable playing 11:

Beximco Dhaka: Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam.