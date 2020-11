BDH vs GKH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BDH vs GKH Dream11 Best Picks / BDH vs GKH Dream11 Captain / BDH vs GKH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

BDH vs GKH Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the eighth match of the Bangladesh T20 Cup, Beximco Dhaka will square off against Gemcon Khulna at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Monday, November 30. Both the teams have not performed well in the tournament so far.

Bexmico Dhaka have not registered a win yet in the tournament, while Gemcon Khulna have won just one from their three so far. Both sides boast impressive names in their line-ups but haven’t been able to close out on games. Nevertheless, both teams will be itching to register a win as two valuable points are up for grabs in the important game ahead. It may be an uphill task for Dhaka as Khulna have an upper hand in the bowling and batting departments.

BDH vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna Live Streaming

All matches of the Bangladesh T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

BDH vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna: Live Score / Scorecard

BDH vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna: Match Details

November 30 – 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GKH Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna

Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GKH Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna captain: Shakib al Hasan

Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GKH Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna vice-captain: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GKH Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GKH Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna batsmen: Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Shahadat Hossain

Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GKH Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna all-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful HaqueI

Bangladesh T20 BDH vs GKH Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shahidul Islam

BDH vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Bexmico Dhaka playing 11 against Gemcon Khulna: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan

BDH vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Gemcon Khulna playing 11 against Bexmico Dhaka: Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud and Al-Amin Hossain

BDH vs GKH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BDH vs GKH Dream11 Best Picks / BDH vs GKH Dream11 Captain / BDH vs GKH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more