BDH vs MRA Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi - Playing XI, Fantasy Tips | In the twelfth match of the Bangladesh T-20 league, Beximco Dhaka will lock horns with Minister Group Rajshahi. Beximco Dhaka is out of form in the ongoing league. They are presently at the last spot of Bangladesh T-20 point table and have only won one match till now. The team have only two points from four matches. In the latest outing, Beximco Dhaka defeated Fortune Barisal to register their debut win in the ongoing league. Beximco Dhaka had won the match by seven wickets. Minister Group Rajshahi, on the other hand, were on the losing end of their latest fixture against Gazi Group Chattogram. The team lost the fixture by one run in the last match held on December 2. Minister Group Rajshahi have been doing quite well in the tournament and are placed at the second spot. The team have been on the winning end of two out of four matches and have managed to score four points.

Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi is scheduled for Friday, December 4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The match will commence from 4:30 PM IST.

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Live Streaming

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, F Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi: Live Score

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi: Match Details

December 4 – 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Captain: Shafiqul Islam

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Batsmen: Fazle Mahmud, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain-Shanto

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi All-rounders: Robiul Islam Robi, Mahedi Hasan, Anisul Islam Emon

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka Probable playing XI against Minister Group Rajshahi: Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Robiul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nusum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Minister Group Rajshahi Probable playing XI against Beximco Dhaka: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

