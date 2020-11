BDH vs MRA Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi – Playing XI, Fantasy Tips

BDH vs MRA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BDH vs MRA Dream11 Best Picks / BDH vs MRA Dream11 Captain / BDH vs MRA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Tuesday, November 24 will mark the first day when a cricket match will be played in Bangladesh after the lockdown period due to Coronavirus. The inaugural Bangladesh T-20 match will be played between Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi. Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi will commence from 1 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The Bangladesh T-20 tournament starts today and will go on till December 18. A total of five teams will be taking part in this tournament. These teams include Beximco Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Gazi Group Chattogram, Gemcon Khulna and Minister Group Rajshahi.

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi Live Streaming

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches on DSport. They can also be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi Match Details

November 24 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi batsmen: Yasir Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi all-rounders: Mohammad Saifuddin, Farhad Reza

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Dream11 team for Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Ebadat Hossain

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Beximco Dhaka Probable playing XI against Minister Rajshahi: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (C&WK), Sabbir Rahman, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rubel Hossain

BDH vs MRA Bangladesh T-20, Minister Rajshahi Probable playing XI against Beximco Dhaka: Najmul Hossain (C), Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jaker Ali, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Sunzamul Islam, Ebadat Hossain