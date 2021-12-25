'Be a Captain Like Kapil': 1983 WC Winner Has a Suggestion for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Former India bowler and 1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu has advised the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to follow Kapil Dev’s footsteps when it comes to captaining the Indian team. The legendary all-rounder became the first Indian skipper to win an ODI world Cup. Kapil not only led the side by an example but also emerged as the leading run-scorer for India, with a top score of 175, and picked up 12 wickets.

Sandhu, who was one of the frontline pacers in the 83 World Cup squad, asked Kohli and Rohit to take note of Kapil’s style of leadership and follow the same in the upcoming mega ICC tournaments. The former cricketer added that the Men in Blue are capable of winning both the World Cups in the next two years.

“Bat like Kapil. Field like Kapil. Be a captain like Kapil (Kapil jaisi captaani karey) aur agle saal jo T20 ka World Cup woh bhi haasil kar paenge aur 2023 mein jo 50 overs ka World Cup India mein hai woh bhi hasil kar paenge (then we can win the T20 World Cup next year and 50-over World Cup in 2023 as well),” Sandhu said during the premiere of movie 83, quoted as saying by Zee News.

Sandhu also highlighted the controversies and stress a cricket goes through. He said the absence of social media helped them avoid the commotion.

“We did not have social media in those days like we have in today’s time. Controversies are part and parcel of sportsmen. What one does is play his game and keep moving forward. But there are people who make stories and story makers are important,” said Sandhu.

“We write our stories and move ahead what comes thereafter, like the way my entire team is narrating a story that is very important because those are your memories that are being projected onscreen,” Kapil Dev said.

