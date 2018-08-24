Be Patient, Attack the Stumps: Jhye Richardson's Mantra for Success in India

Loading...
The 21-year-old pacer has risen expeditiously through the ranks over the past 12 months. He has already played four One-Day Internationals and six Twenty20 Internationals, and despite having only six first-class matches to his name, Richardson was included in Australia's Test squad for South Africa in February.
Australia A were bowled out for just 151 in 31.4 overs, but Richardson picked up three wickets in his first three overs to help his team reduce India A to 29 for 4. However, Ambati Rayudu (62*) and Krunal Pandya (49) stiched a 109-run stand for the fifth wicket to make sure India A start the series on a winning note.
"I probably felt a little bit rusty with not being able to get on the park as much as we'd have liked," Richardson said, after the first four encounters of the series was washed out and the remaing matches had to be relocated.
"But the first few balls of my spell swung early, which I was really happy with – it means my wrist was in a decent position. It probably wasn't the best I've bowled, but luckily enough I got some rewards."
Richardson is known to generate good pace and is someone who likes to attack from the word go. However, he knows that he can't just rely on flat-out speed and has to be more patient with his approach in Indian conditions. "Speaking to a lot of the other guys, they often say patience is the key in India," he said. "Don't get greedy. Hit the stumps as much as you can and really put pressure on the batsmen. Be as patient as possible.
"I know I've fallen into the trap of just trying to blow batsmen out of the water – and that's just not the case at this level. You can't just bowl fast and get away with it – you have to be really on the spot. Over the last few months, getting the national call-up, that's been the major learning experience for me.
"That's a key for India – if the wickets are slow and low, then that's the way to get batsmen out, by putting the pressure on and building dot balls."
Richardson didn't feature in any of the Tests in South Africa but got ample time to learn from Australia's regular Test fast bowlers. "I'm happy with how I've been working – I've been working really hard at my game," he said. "To be able to learn off Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood has done wonders for my game I think, just being able to really concentrate on what I need to get better at."
If he continues to impress in India, he might end up replacing either of injured pair Hazlewood or Cummins in the Test squad for the two-match series against Pakistan in the UAE in October. But for now, his entire focus is on the 'A' series.
"The talk after the game was still playing our own game but being able to adapt to conditions, and I don't think we did that as well as we could have," he added. "But going into the next game we probably know what to expect a bit more and the guys are keen to overturn that result.
"(The wicket was) a little bit tacky, but definitely enough in it for the pace bowlers … if we get a similar wicket, (I will be) trying to be a bit fuller – I think I was probably a little bit short."
Australia A next face South Africa A on Saturday at the same venue.
