Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

1st T20I: ZIM VS IRE

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
IRE IRE

Bulawayo QSC

02 Apr, 202017:30 IST

2nd T20I: ZIM VS IRE

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
IRE IRE

Bulawayo QSC

04 Apr, 202017:30 IST

Be Smart & Proactive to Combat Coronavirus: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has expressed his concern over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and has called on his countrymen to take all preventive measures.

IANS |March 16, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
Be Smart & Proactive to Combat Coronavirus: Rohit Sharma

India cricketer Rohit Sharma has expressed his concern over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and has called on his countrymen to take all preventive measures to fight COVID-19 outbreak.

In a video posted on his official Twitter and Facebook account, Rohit on Monday said that people need to be smart and proactive in their approach to tackle coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed over 6,000 lives worldwide.

"Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by all of us coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities," said Rohit.

The governments across various states in the country have recommended people to follow social distancing apart from ordering closures of schools, malls, cinema halls in their bid to avoid gatherings

"It's because we all want our kids to go to the school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres," said the Indian opener.

The 32-year-old also appreciated the efforts of the medical professionals across the world who have been putting their lives at risk while treating those infected with novel coronavirus.

"I appreciate the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus," said Rohit.

"Last, but not the least, my heart goes out for people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care, be safe," he added.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had also called on people to "stay safe and vigilant" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Let's stay strong and fight the COVID-19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli had tweeted last week.

coronaviruscovid-19Indian cricket teamOff The Fieldrohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 02 Apr, 2020

IRE v ZIM
Bulawayo QSC

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 04 Apr, 2020

IRE v ZIM
Bulawayo QSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more