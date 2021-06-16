Beautiful Time For Shafali Verma To Make Her Test Debut: Sachin Tendulkar 

India women’s cricket team will face England in a one-off Test match from Wednesday, June 16 at Bristol County Ground. Among the star players is Shafali Verma, the 17-year-old right-handed batsman, who will be making her red-ball debut with this match. The young talent will be looking to make the best of her start in the longer format. Many cricket fans are anticipating a memorable knock from Shafali who made her international debut at just 15.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is also keeping an eye on her. During a recent conversation with Sports Today, the master blaster, who had himself made his international debut at 16, said it is a “beautiful time” for Shafali to just express herself on the field as she is just 17 years old. Sachin also revealed that he had met Shafali in Australia last year during the Women’s T20I World Cup, and told her not to take unwanted pressure and just go out in the field.

“What I enjoyed was that fearlessness, the bat swing, that domination, and aggression. It was wonderful to watch,” Sachin said in the interview while recalling his memories of watching Shafali play.

Talking about the fact that the women’s team is playing Test cricket after seven years, Sachin said that since the team is playing fast cricket for so long, they should now take some time to settle down during the game.

“Give yourself some time and then the game is gonna take over, cricket will take over. Surrender yourself to your natural instinct. Be it a fast bowler, or both the openers, just give it a time,” said Sachin on the game strategy.

The one-off Test match between India and England will be a four-day affair. The red-ball game will be followed by three ODI matches and as many T20Is.

