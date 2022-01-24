'Because MS Dhoni Isn't There': Dinesh Karthik Explains The Reason Behind Yuzvendra Chahal And Kuldeep Yadav's Dip in Form

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav once formed the core of India’s limited-overs setup with the team having cracked the ODI code thanks to the wicket-taking ability of the duo in the middle-overs that would push the opponents on the back-foot. The two enjoyed fruitful association for nearly two years as India became a formidable ODI side.

But ever since the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Indian team management seems to have moved on from Chahal and Kuldeep. They steadily lost their places in white-ball cricket as India tried different options including bringing back veteran Ravichandran Ashwin whose decline in the format coincided with the pair’s rise.

Dinesh Karthik is absolutely sure that the reason why Chahal and Kuldeep aren’t as threatening has to do with the absence of legendary MS Dhoni who served as their guide during his playing days.

“100 percent. I think that their bowling has dipped because somebody like MS Dhoni is not there, for sure,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik recalled his own experience while playing with the trio revealing how much the duo relied on Dhoni especially when things weren’t going their way. “Because I’ve seen how much he (Dhoni) helped them. They don’t need help when the going gets good or they’re bowling and getting beaten, or when they don’t know which way the bowl will turn."

“But when somebody hits a slog-sweep or just plays the reverse-sweep, then you have the wise words of wisdom coming from a man who has so much experience and they love him so much. They worth the weight (of Dhoni’s words) in gold. They completely trust him,” he added.

Despite Virat Kohli taking charge from Dhoni, Karthik claimed Chahal and Kuldeep were still more dependent on the wicketkeeper-batter.

“Virat Kohli could’ve been the captain in many of those matches, but who were they listening to? If I’m honest, definitely MS Dhoni. What field to set, what line to bowl, what must the batsman be thinking.. these are the three questions that keep revolving in their minds. For all three questions, the man to give the best answer is without doubt the keeper, which happens to be MS Dhoni. And he really guided them well,” Karthik said.

Karthik backed his argument by pointing out how Dhoni has marshaled the spinners for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“You take a look at how well the spinners have done in CSK. There must be a reason, right? The same (Ravindra) Jadeja, when he bowls in international cricket, struggles at various times in white-ball cricket but when he goes back to CSK, he is used in such a way that it gets the best out of the bowler. Mitchell Santner has done well for CSK, Imran Tahir.. he was a match-winner for them,” Karthik said.

