‘Because You’re Hardly Home’: Kohli Shares Romantic Picture With Anushka, Gets Hilarious Reply From Wife

India Test captain Virat Kohli shared a picture on social media with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday. His followers are showering praise on the picture but the cricketer got a hilarious reply from his better half.

Kohli, who stepped down as India’s T20I captain after the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2021, is currently is preparing for the 2nd Test against New Zealand, that begins from December 3 in Mumbai. He was rested for the entire 3-match T20I series and the first Test of the 2-match series, in order to manage his workload. In his absence, Rahane is currently leading India in Kanpur where the hosts need to defend 280 runs on the final day.

Kohli on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a picture in which he can bee seen sitting at the bank of a river along with Anushka. He wrote, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere. @AnushkaSharma.”

Replying to the post, Anushka wrote, “Which is great because you are hardly home.”

Both the celebrities have been married since 2017 and never shy off from expressing love towards each other on social media.

The second Test against in Mumbai will mark Kohli’s comeback since India’s exit from the T20 World Cup. The tournament was his last assignment as captain in the shortest format of the game, where the Men in Blue failed to make it to the semi-finals after losing their opening matches to Pakistan (by 10 wickets) and then New Zealand (by 8 wickets).

The team did manage to win the rest of the games but it was too late to make up for the losses they experienced at the beginning of the Super 12 round.

