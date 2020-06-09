Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Becomes Difficult to Bowl to Batsmen With All Shots in the Book: Rashid Khan on Rishabh Pant

Pant, 22, has often been criticised for not delivering with the bat on a consistent basis and also faltering behind the stumps. Former greats of the game like Yuvraj Singh have time and again backed him, saying the dashing left-hander needs to be backed.

IANS |June 9, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
Becomes Difficult to Bowl to Batsmen With All Shots in the Book: Rashid Khan on Rishabh Pant

Premier Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday said India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has all the shots in the book and it is not easy to bowl to batsmen like him.

"I have played with him at the U-19 level and he was always explosive," No. 1 ranked T20 bowler Rashid said during an Instagram Live chat with India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal.

"He has every shot in the book. It becomes difficult to bowl to batsmen who have all the shots in the book," said the 21-year old Rashid.

Pant, 22, has often been criticised for not delivering with the bat on a consistent basis and also faltering behind the stumps. Former greats of the game like Yuvraj Singh have time and again backed him, saying the dashing left-hander needs to be backed.

Asked by Chahal about how he bowls to hard-hitting West Indies batsman like Andre Russell, Rashid said: "I try to bowl back of a length to them. I try to take them to the back foot. They need to be confused, bowl them wrong uns', leg spinners and mix it up. I never bowl full to them. You need to bowl back of a length."

Rashid also said he used to follow Anil Kumble and Shahid Afridi a lot while growing up because of their brisk nature of spin bowling.

"I used to follow Anil Kumble, Shahid Afridi a lot. I always liked bowling at a fast pace. I have a quick run up also."

Rashid, who has so far played four Tests, 71 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Afghanistan, added that he started taking bowling seriously towards the end of 2014.

Rashid and Chahal also made their combined India-Afghanistan team.

The XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Rashid KhanRishabh Pantyuvraj singhyuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more