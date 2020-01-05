Bedi Hits Out at Gill, Wants His Removal as India A Captain
Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday slammed Punjab opener Shubman Gill as he had allegedly "abused" the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.
Bedi Hits Out at Gill, Wants His Removal as India A Captain
Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday slammed Punjab opener Shubman Gill as he had allegedly "abused" the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 4, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Wrap | Mumbai and Karnataka Set Up Thriller, Tamil Nadu's Struggles Continue
Cricketnext Staff | January 3, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Shubman Gill Forces Umpire to Overturn His Dismissal Against Delhi, Tie Halted Briefly
Cricketnext Staff | January 4, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Injured Prithvi Shaw Not to Bat in Mumbai's Second Innings
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings