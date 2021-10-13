CricketNext

1-MIN READ

Been an Honour and a Privilege: Australia Board Chief Earl Eddings Resigns

Earl Eddings (Twitter)

Earl Eddings (Twitter)

Richard Freudenstein was installed as chairman in his place and will serve for a short period until a permanent replacement is elected.

Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings resigned on Wednesday, a day before he was due to stand for re-election at the board’s annual general meeting.

Director Richard Freudenstein was installed as chairman in his place and will serve for a short period until a permanent replacement is elected, CA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eddings was under pressure after New South Wales and Queensland states withdrew support for him this week.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to serve the sport I love as a Cricket Australia director," Eddings said.

“It is my sincere hope that following my resignation the state and territory associations can unite and work together in the best interests of cricket, allowing the focus to return to the sport ahead of the 2021-22 season."

Eddings replaced David Peever in 2018 after the former chairman resigned after the release of a scathing cultural review in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

October 13, 2021