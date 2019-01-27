Been Bowling the Best I Ever Have, and England Know It – Disappointed Stuart Broad

England lost the first Test by 381 runs, and captain Joe Root conceded they might have erred by not picking Broad.
Broad, with 433 wickets in 124 Tests, was omitted as England opted for two spinners in Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, alongside Sam Curran to join James Anderson and Ben Stokes in their pace attack.
Writing in his column for Mail Online, Broad said: "Naturally I was very disappointed to be sitting on the sidelines this week as you would expect any player to be when not selected for a Test match.
"From a personal point of view I would have loved to have a bowl on this Kensington Oval pitch - it looks like it's suited to the taller, faster bowlers.
"Another source of frustration is that I'm bowling the best I've ever bowled. I believe that 100 per cent. Everyone in this England group knows it too."
Broad took a hat-trick and four wickets in five balls in a warm-up game before the Test. He suggested he was feeling confident in his performances, but says he will not ponder on the team management’s decision to keep him out of the XI.
There were suggestions that Broad’s height would have been a great advantage on the uneven surface, even if England’s first innings collapse, when they were bowled out for 77, was ultimately where they had lost the game.
“When Joe Root told me I wasn't playing, I was a bit down in the dumps.
“I arrived at the ground on Wednesday mentally prepared for the match, having been named in the 12 the previous evening and found out I wasn't in the team a bit before the toss.
“Several guys came up to me later, saying they had absolutely no idea that I'd been left out because I'd not shown my disappointment and that's something I'm quite proud of, because I think it's quite important when you are not picked to concentrate on the 11 that have been.
"There is no point in sulking around the place, because you need to prepare for your next opportunity," he added.
"Selection didn't go my way in this particular Test match but let's not forget it didn't go the way of the other bowlers Chris Woakes, Jack Leach and Mark Wood either.
"Particularly on tour you have a responsibility to drag nothing away from the group that have a job to do on the field. I felt I kept my disappointment in my own mind and intend to use it as a motivator to get myself ready for the next opportunity."
First Published: January 27, 2019, 7:33 PM IST