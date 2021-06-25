‘Been Looking Myself in The Mirror Since Wearing India Jersey’: India Newcomers Gear up For Sri Lanka Tour | Watch Video

India have picked several newcomers for their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month. Several talented cricketers including Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be hoping to make their international debuts during the tour in which India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The 20-man squad was undergoing quarantine in Mumbai and upon competition has started gearing up for the upcoming limited-overs matches. BCCI has shared a video of the young guns talking about their emotions after leaving quarantine, meeting their teammates and donning India jersey.

“It’s much better here in the gym (than training alone in the room during quarantine)," says Devdutt Padikkal on the video shared by BCCI on their official website.

Allrounder Krishnappa Gowtham has known Padikkal for some time as they are teammates at Karnataka. Poking fun at Padikkal, Gowtham says, “Training with him has been fun but he needs to pick some more weights to get stronger."

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya impressed during IPL 14 while turning out for Rajasthan Royals and thus received his maiden call-up. He’s looking forward to representing India.

“Since the time I have been out of room, have been looking at myself wearing the jersey. I am very excited as this is my first call-up to the national squad. Players have become quite used to the quarantine. Feels good to have met with everyone," Sakariya said.

Top-order batter Nitish Rana says it was tough for him while waiting in the quarantine but now that it’s over, he’s looking forward to the series now.

“First seven days I was waiting to meet my teammates and wear the jersey. It was a bit tough to wait every minute. It felt like each hour was passing like an year. Have met with new people, learned new things. Looking forward to the intense workout and doing well in the series," Rana said.

