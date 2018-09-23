Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bees Halt Play during JLT Cup Clash

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 23, 2018, 7:52 PM IST
Victoria emerged victorious by 66 runs against New South Wales in the seventh match of the ongoing JLT Cup competition, with Cameron White’s century earning him the player of the match on Sunday. Chasing a massive 328 runs to win, NSW’s openers were flustered even before they marked their guard courtesy of bees!

Just as Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes were walking out the crease, a group of bees emerged and started swarming over the field at the North Sydney Oval. Both the batsmen and some of the Victoria players laid down flat on the ground to avoid getting stung. Even the cameraman, who was taking the shot of the openers heading to the crease, had to lay down and take cover. To his credit, he kept filming the entire time! Following a few minutes, play resumed after a majority of the infestation had moved away from the field.



Bees have had their say on a number of cricket games. The most recent one was during the third ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka in February last year. Just like at the North Sydney Oval, the bee invasion forced players and umpires to lie down on the ground and take cover. After a couple of hilarious attempts to dismiss the bees – using a stick and a fire extinguisher, a professional was summoned and the problem was resolved.

Daniel HughesJack EdwardsJLT Cupnew south walesOff The Fieldvictoria
First Published: September 23, 2018, 7:18 PM IST
