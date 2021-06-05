Before Devon Conway This Batsman Hit A Double Ton On Debut, Today Struggles For a Job

After scoring a double century against England in the Lord’s test match, New Zealand’s opening batsman Devon Conway is in limelight and has broken many records with his amazing innings. Conwoy is the second batsman after Mathew Sinclair to score a double century in the debut test match.

It is surprising that Matthew Sinclair being such a talented batsman is forgotten and does not even have a permanent job! His wife Tina has also left him.

In 33 test matches he played, Sinclair scored 1635 runs for New Zealand. He made a double century in his debut match on 26 December 1999 against West Indies. Sinclair has also scored three centuries which includes two double centuries. He has also scored 1304 runs in 54 ODIs which includes eight half-centuries.

Sinclair’s life changed after retirement

In an interview, Sinclair said that he has no job and depends on the unemployment fund of the New Zealand government to raise his family.

Sinclair’s life completely changed after retirement. He did not have any degree which led to his unemployment. Due to hard circumstances, Sinclair and his wife had a divorce. He does not have a full-time job and presently he works in a real estate company where he gets paid only for selling a house. There is no money if he can’t sell a house.

The former New Zealand cricketer who scored a double century in his debut is facing a harsh life, which is hard to believe.

