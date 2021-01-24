Being a Left-arm Seamer an Advantage in the Current Indian Set-up: T Natarajan

T Natarajan believes that being a left-arm pacer works as an advantage for him as there are not many bowlers of a similar ilk playing for the senior side.

Pacer T Natarajan believes that being a left-arm pacer works as an advantage for him as currently there are not many bowlers of a similar ilk playing for the senior side. Natarajan made his India debut across formats during the series against Australia and impressed despite not having a lot of first-class cricket under his belt.

"The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me," said Natarajan while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Natarajan was chosen as a net bowler for the Australia series, but the left-armer went on to represent the country in all three formats of the game. In his debut Test at Gabba, he went on to take three wickets, including the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the first innings.

"I always believe in my strength. I will try to support the Salem cricket association as much as I can. It is because of people's support that I am here. People know how I came here, if one does hard word he can achieve anything. I could not meet you all when I returned, I thank the media and all who supported me," he added.

"We have already played jointly in many games for Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Premier League, etc. He is very friendly and always calls me Nattu," said Natarajan.

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, most of the Indian stars landed in the country on Thursday. Natarajan received a hero's welcome at his native village in Salem.

Upon reaching his native village Salem, Natarajan was welcomed with 'dhols' and shehnais. The Indian pacer was surrounded by a huge crowd and he then stepped onto a chariot. People did not stop there and he was escorted by a huge crowd and the Indian pacer basked in the much-deserved glory.

