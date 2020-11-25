Being in Quarantine and Living in Bio-Secure Bubble for Months on End a 'Big Sacrifice': Trent Boult

Trent Boult believes the idea of being in bio-secure bubbles for the foreseeable future thanks to the coronavirus pandemic is going to play a "big role" in the way cricketers plan their schedules.

New Zealand's pace spearhead Trent Boult believes the idea of being in bio-secure bubbles for the foreseeable future thanks to the coronavirus pandemic is going to play a "big role" in the way cricketers plan their schedules as the international calendar picks up. Boult is one of the latest in a long line of big names voicing concerns about life in bio-secure bubbles and having to constantly live out of a suitcase and being constantly quarantined even during home tours, calling it "a big sacrifice".

"Yeah, I think it's going to be a tough one to forecast. Having experienced three and a half months away from my young family," Boult told ESPNCricinfo.

"I have two young boys and a wife back home whom I haven't seen - so you can imagine it's a big sacrifice to just pack up and leave for a quarter of the year and looking at potential tours next year, there's potential to be away for nine to ten months.

"I can't speak for everyone but it's definitely going to play a big role in the game."

Boult termed the current situation of the world 'almost surreal' but did add that it was a brilliant feeling to be back out on the field and offer the world something to watch.

"Having to come back to New Zealand you have to spend two weeks in a hotel before you can even be let out. It's crazy what the world is facing at the moment, it's almost surreal, and it's going to be a hard one to say what guys are feeling and what they're able to do.

"Speaking from playing in the IPL I've just been to, it's brilliant to be back out on the field and offer something for everyone to watch and it was closely followed all around the world."