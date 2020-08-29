Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

0/0 (0.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

BEL vs CZR Dream11 Predictions, Luxembourg T20I series, Belgium vs Czech Republic Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Belgium will face with Czech Republic in their Saturday, August 29’s scheduled fixture in the Luxembourg T20I series. There will be a total of six matches in this series. The series started on August 28 and will be ending on August 30. Only three teams, including, Luxembourg, Czech Republic and Belgium, have participated in this T20I series.

August 29, 2020
All matches of the Luxembourg T20I series will be played at the Walferdange ground. This is for the first time that Luxembourg is hosting an officially recognised international cricket match. Luxembourg T20I series, Belgium vs Czech Republic match will commence from 7:30PM. In the previous match, Czech Republic was defeated by Luxembourg by 63 runs.

All matches of the Luxembourg T20I series will be played at the Walferdange ground. This is for the first time that Luxembourg is hosting an officially recognised international cricket match. Luxembourg T20I series, Belgium vs Czech Republic match will commence from 7:30PM. In the previous match, Czech Republic was defeated by Luxembourg by 63 runs.

BEL vs CZR English Luxembourg T20I series, Belgium vs Czech Republic Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR Dream11 team, Belgium vs Czech Republic:

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Belgium vs Czech Republic captain: Muneeb

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Belgium vs Czech Republic vice-captain: Davizi

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Belgium vs Czech Republic wicket keeper: Ahmadi

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Belgium vs Czech Republic batsmen: Latif, Butt, Ashokan

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Belgium vs Czech Republic all-rounders: Muneeb, Davizi, Wickramasekera

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Belgium vs Czech Republic bowlers: Mehta, Gori, Ahmed

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR, Belgium playing 11 against Czech Republic: Sherul Mehta (Shaheryar Butt, Muhammad Muneeb, Mamoon Latif, Khalid Ahmadi, Wahidullah Usmani, Nemish Mehta, Ashiqullah Said, Raja Saqlain-Ali, Sazzad Hosen, Gurnam Singh

Luxembourg T20I series BEL vs CZR, Czech Republic playing XI against Belgium: Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhariyal, Sudesh Wickramasekera, Ed Knowles, Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Naveed Ahmad, Kyle Gilham, K Mendon, Shripal Gajjar

