BEL vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Belgium vs Hungary Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's (June 29) ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier

BEL vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s (June 29) ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Belgium and Hungary:

Belgium will lock horns against Hungary in the seventh match of the ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday, June 29. The match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground at 7:30 pm IST.

Belgium registered an impressive seven-wicket victory against Gibraltar in their opening fixture. They chased down the 140-runs target with ease in just12 overs. Opener Aziz Mohammad looked in sublime touch as he scored 72 runs off 29 balls. Belgium’s performance was clinical and will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

On the other hand, Hungary began the competition with a humiliating 88-run loss against Denmark. Bowling first, the Hungary pacers missed their line and lengths and were severely battered by the Danish players, and their subsequent poor showing with the bat cost them the game. They will be hoping to see experienced players like Khaibar Deldar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana perform better in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Belgium and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs HUN Telecast

The ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Belgium and Hungary will not be telecast in India.

BEL vs HUN Live Streaming

The ICC T20 Europe World Cup Qualifier match between Belgium and Hungary will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs HUN Match Details

The BEL vs HUN match will be played at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels on Wednesday, June 29, at 7:30 pm IST.

BEL vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aziz Mohammad

Vice-Captain: Saber Zakhil

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ali Raza, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Batsmen: Saber Zakhil, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar

All-rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Aziz Mohammad

Bowlers: Sandeep Mohandas, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat

Belgium vs Hungary Possible Starting XI:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Mohammad Omid, Sherry Butt, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Ali Raza (wk), Fahim Bhatti, Khalid Ahmadi, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat

Hungary Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Khaibar Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Zahir Safi, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Bhavani Adapaka, Sandeep Mohandas

